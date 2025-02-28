Man arrested in relation to a shooting incident

A MAN is his 40s was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a shooting incident in Tallaght in November 2023.

Gardai arrested the man following the discharge of a firearm at a residential premises in the Swiftbrook area of Tallaght, who is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin region.

A garda statement confirmed: “Gardaí investigating the discharge of a firearm at a residential premises on Swiftbrook Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on 21st November, 2023 have arrested a man.

“The man, aged in his 40s was arrested this morning Friday 28th February, 2025 and is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 at a Garda station in the Dublin Region”.

Gardai say investigations ongoing.