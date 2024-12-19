Man who threatened Sinn Féin leader and Garda commissioner pleads guilty

A man has pleaded guilty to making threats to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris earlier this year, reports Eimear Dodd.

Richard McGreevy (28), of Whitechurch Place, Rathfarmham, appeared on Thursday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court via videolink from Cloverhill Prison where he entered pleas to two counts of making a threat to kill or cause harm contrary to section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that he did on July 16 last, without lawful excuse, make a threat to kill Mary Lou McDonald or cause her serious harm intending that she would believe the threat would be carried out.

McGreevy also pleaded guilty to a charge that he did on the same date, without lawful excuse, make a threat to kill Drew Harris or cause him serious harm intending that he would believe the threat would be carried out.

Judge Orla Crowe directed the preparation of victim-impact statements and remanded McGreevy in custody for sentence next March.