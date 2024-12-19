Search
Man who threatened Sinn Féin leader and Garda commissioner pleads guilty
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Man who threatened Sinn Féin leader and Garda commissioner pleads guilty

Echo StaffDecember 19, 2024 9:05 am

A man has pleaded guilty to making threats to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris earlier this year, reports Eimear Dodd.

Richard McGreevy (28), of Whitechurch Place, Rathfarmham,  appeared on Thursday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court via videolink from Cloverhill Prison where he entered pleas to two counts of making a threat to kill or cause harm contrary to section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that he did on July 16 last, without lawful excuse, make a threat to kill Mary Lou McDonald or cause her serious harm intending that she would believe the threat would be carried out.

McGreevy also pleaded guilty to a charge that he did on the same date, without lawful excuse, make a threat to kill Drew Harris or cause him serious harm intending that he would believe the threat would be carried out.

Judge Orla Crowe directed the preparation of victim-impact statements and remanded McGreevy in custody for sentence next March.

Read More


Over 150 Santa cyclists brave the wintry conditions for charity

Clondalkin

OVER 150 cyclists braved the conditions on Sunday for the annual Laurels Crew Santa cycle. This was the 10-year anniversary of the...

Corkagh Park sees 500 people taking part in the Relay for Life fundraiser

Clondalkin

Five hundred people took part in the Relay for Life’s Santa Dash fundraiser run for cancer research and care in Corkagh Park....

Never a bridge too far for this Clondalkin club after 50 years

Clondalkin

A sense of community and a fascinating game are what kept Clondalkin Bridge Club going for fifty years according to secretary Louise McGrillen....

Night on hospital chair while man waited for fourth operation

Clondalkin

A man spent the night on a chair in Tallaght University Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) as he waited to undergo his fourth...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST