This weeks front pages – December 19, 2024

Echo StaffDecember 19, 2024 8:54 am

The Echo Cristmas Bumper Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Christmas Bumper

Sport

Man (60s) rushed to hospital following serious assault in Clondalkin

Latest

A man was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital following a serious assault at a residence in Clondalkin. The incident occurred at a...

NTA presentation leaves a lot of questions to be answered

News

THE National Transport Authority (NTA) delivered a presentation during Monday’s monthly meeting at South Dublin County Council. However, there was frustration that...

Commuters to benefit from the enhanced Dart scheme

Lucan

South Dublin County Council welcomed An Bord Pleanála’s approval of an enhanced Dart+ South West scheme between Heuston station and Hazelhatch, Co...

Data shows closing of the education gap

News

Three secondary schools in Ballyfermot saw less than 40pc of their students accessing third level education in 2023, according to the Feeder...
