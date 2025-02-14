Lavinia Morris, (General Manager of Microsoft data centre
operations for EMEA), alongside community garden volunteers, Alessia Balduini and Roberto Marotta, and resident garden cat, Flanagan, at Flanagan’s Field Open Orchard, a previous recipient of support from the fund. Photo by Conor McCabe Photography
Microsoft fund of €100,000 to help local community projects
MICROSOFT is unveiling a new €100,000 fund to support individuals, community groups, schools and non-profits that want to deliver impactful community projects in South Dublin County.
The Microsoft Community Fund for South Dublin, managed by non-profit ChangeX, is dedicated to helping support thriving and sustainable communities near the company’s data centre campus in Clondalkin – funding projects related to environmental sustainability and digital skills.
