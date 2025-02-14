Microsoft fund of €100,000 to help local community projects

Lavinia Morris, (General Manager of Microsoft data centre operations for EMEA), alongside community garden volunteers, Alessia Balduini and Roberto Marotta, and resident garden cat, Flanagan, at Flanagan’s Field Open Orchard, a previous recipient of support from the fund. Photo by Conor McCabe Photography

MICROSOFT is unveiling a new €100,000 fund to support individuals, community groups, schools and non-profits that want to deliver impactful community projects in South Dublin County.

The Microsoft Community Fund for South Dublin, managed by non-profit ChangeX, is dedicated to helping support thriving and sustainable communities near the company’s data centre campus in Clondalkin – funding projects related to environmental sustainability and digital skills.

