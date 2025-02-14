Treasure trove of rare 78 rpm records
Tallaght Library has unearthed a trove of rare 78rpm records, offering a fascinating glimpse into Irish musical history.
The collection, featuring artists from the 1930s, was donated anonymously, and the library is now appealing for information about the mystery benefactor.
AUTHORRyan Butler
