Treasure trove of rare 78 rpm records
The library is deeply grateful

Ryan ButlerFebruary 14, 2025 9:12 am

Tallaght Library has unearthed a trove of rare 78rpm records, offering a fascinating glimpse into Irish musical history.

The collection, featuring artists from the 1930s, was donated anonymously, and the library is now appealing for information about the mystery benefactor.

