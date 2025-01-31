‘Most powerful tool in the shed is the kettle’

A MENS shed in Lucan has been growing steadily but its members are in need of a permanent home. Lucan Men’s Shed (LMS) has been successfully operating since first becoming active in 2018 and have approximately 35 members.

” Initially we were using the Irish Wheelchair Association building in the 12th Lock but the premises was unsuitable, with damp and mould, which is not a comfortable mix for guys who are in their 60’s up to a member who is 92,” said Alan Nason, Secretary, Lucan Men’s Shed.