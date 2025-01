FOLK icon Ralph McTell was “honoured” to be part of TradFest, he said ahead of his event at Áras Chrónáin.

McTell had to weather a storm, quite literally, to meet fans in Clondalkin on Friday, January 24. ‘In Conversation’, was an exclusive Q&A session where he talked about his artistic career and his sources of inspiration as he celebrated 50 years of music “on the road.”