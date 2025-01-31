Orpheus in Whelan’s: Luke Clerkin sings of heartbreak and healing

“I’D been aware of the story for a good few years, and it always stuck with me, but it wasn’t until I’d written the song ‘Orpheus’ that I knew that it would represent what the album was about and that it would also be the name of the album,” says Tallaght singer/songwriter and mental health advocate Luke Clerkin when asked of his upcoming album Orpheus.

The album was recorded between 2023 and 2024 and was produced by Clerkin’s close friend and frequent collaborator, Gavin Doyle.