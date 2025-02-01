Costello secures seat on Agricultural Panel

TALLAGHT Central Councillor Teresa Costello of Fianna Fáil has secured a seat on the 22nd count of the Agricultural Panel.

In the Seanad election today, counting is continuing at Leinster House to fill the 11 seats on the Agricultural Panel.

Another 11 seats will be filled by Taoiseach nominations once all other seats are filled.

Both university constituencies – the Dublin University/Trinity College constituency and the National University of Ireland constituency – have been concluded.

Meanwhile, the Dublin University/Trinity College constituency’s three seats have were filled by incumbent Independents Lynn Ruane from Tallaght, and Tom Clonan.

The last DU/Trinity seat was filled by Independent Aubrey McCarthy, who overcame Green Party candidate Hazel Chu in a closely fought battle.