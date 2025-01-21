Search
Mother is trying her hardest to help kids have life they deserve
Alessia MicalizziJanuary 21, 2025 9:59 am

“I’m trying my hardest to help them have the life they deserve,” said a single mother of three autistic children, who is calling for support to build a sensory shed in her garden.

Louise Lawlor, from Ballyfermot and currently living in Cherry Orchard, became familiar with autism when her eldest boy was three and “ticking all the boxes.”

