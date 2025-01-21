Search
New gym is proposed for installation in the ‘highly accessible location’ of the Plaza Hotel
New gym is proposed for installation in the 'highly accessible location' of the Plaza Hotel

Maurice Garvey January 21, 2025

PLANS have been lodged to install a gym at the Plaza Hotel, Belgard Square South, Tallaght.

The proposed development will consist of the change of use of ground-floor and basement-floor levels to facilitate a new gym use which will operate separately to the existing Plaza Hotel.

