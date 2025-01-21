New gym is proposed for installation in the ‘highly accessible location’ of the Plaza Hotel
PLANS have been lodged to install a gym at the Plaza Hotel, Belgard Square South, Tallaght.
The proposed development will consist of the change of use of ground-floor and basement-floor levels to facilitate a new gym use which will operate separately to the existing Plaza Hotel.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
