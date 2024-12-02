Movember movement match for men’s health raises €680

The teams that participated in the match

THIRTY-EIGHT children and teenagers played a charity match on St Kevin’s Kilian’s GAA pitch in Kilnamanagh to celebrate men’s health.

Stephen Nolan, coach of the club’s U14 team, organised the match to raise awareness and funds for Movember, a global movement advocating for men’s mental and physical health.

“It was what we call ‘carnage’,” said Stephen, describing how everyone playing and attending enjoyed the event.

The game kicked off at 3.30pm on Sunday, November 17 and involved players from the club’s u13, u14, and u15 teams.

“They were all on the pitch at the same time, and it was a close game between the two teams, so we decided to go ‘rock, paper, scissors’ and give the cup to the one who won the last game.”

Stephen raised €680 between the match and his online fundraiser, but is hoping more donations will go through.

He is positive that the Movember message was passed on at his match, to the youngest players too.

“I wanted to know that everyone suffers and there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” he said.

“It’s important to know you can ask for help and that you don’t have to go through it on your own.”

Movember is a movement and charity raising awareness on men’s mental health and conditions affecting men such as prostate and testicular cancer.

It started in Australia in 2003, then spread worldwide and funded over 1,320 men’s health projects around the world since, according to their website.

“The main goal of Movember is to improve men’s health by funding innovative research, supporting health services, and encouraging men to take action for their health,” explained Stephen.

Talking about Movember at a local match can serve many of these purposes, by educating participants and spectators and gathering community members together to raise as many funds as possible.

“Promoting sports and physical activity aligns with Movember’s focus on health and well being, and encourages participants to stay active and healthy,” added Stephen.

“Events like these can help build support networks for men who may be struggling with health issues.

“We saw a smile on everyone’s face, and we hope to do this again next year.”

To learn more and donate, visit the Movember website HERE.