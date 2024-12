Some of the reps involved in the campaign to bring the building into community use in 2020

THE new age-friendly centre at Orchard Lane in Clondalkin village, which opened last month, is equipped with top-of-the-range, energy efficient standards to keep attendees nice and warm during the winter months.

The project was delivered by South Dublin County Council’s Community and Architects’ Departments, and involved the fit-out and fabric upgrade of an existing building.