A man has been jailed for a year for setting fire to his partner’s family home, causing it and two adjoining houses to be demolished, Reports Clare Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Brian McKee (29), of St Aongus Park, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to criminal damage by arson to a house at Heather View Lawn, Tallaght on July 27, 2018. He has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since this incident.