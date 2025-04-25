Much-loved Nicole (21) was known for her infectious smile

It’s going to be a busy Saturday for Relay for Life South County Dublin, with a coffee morning to remember a local girl and a wellness workshop for cancer survivors.

Nicole Byrne, a “much-loved” 21-year-old from Citywest who died “after a brave battle with cancer,” will be remembered at the Commercials GAA Club in Rathcoole where she was a proud member for many years.

The event will take place from 10.30am to 1pm and is being held to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

“Nicole was known for her infectious smile, warm heart, and the incredible strength she showed throughout her illness,” said Relay for Life.

“She touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and her memory continues to inspire kindness, courage, and a strong sense of community.”

Nicole’s family and friends will be part of Relay for Life’s bigger yearly event, their 24-hour lap in Corkagh Park in June, walking as “Team Nicole.”

The ‘Navigating Life after Cancer’ Wellness Workshop with coach Karen Kruger will take place at the Howellness Centre in the Village Centre, Clondalkin, from 11am to 3pm.

It will help cancer survivors “navigate emotional and mental challenges,” and provide them with practical ways to manage fear of recurrence and negative thoughts, which can be common in cancer survivors and have a significant impact on their lives.

“With a focus on emotional well-being, this 90-minute session will offer tools to help you reclaim control and confidence,” said Relay for Life.

The Understanding and Managing Fear session will teach participants to identify and manage the fear of recurrence in healthy ways, by creating a balanced perspective that fosters strength and hope.

The Connection and Community session is designed to encourage connection among fellow survivors, with the coach facilitating open discussions and inviting participants to share their experiences.

This will allow participants to “relate, share insights, and build a supportive network for ongoing healing.”

The workshop is free of charge and people interested in participating can register at Relayforlifescd@gmail.com or by contacting 0863085541.

Relay for Life is a global campaign remembering those who lost their lives to cancer, celebrating survivors, and raising funds for cancer research.

The South Dublin branch was founded two years ago by Clondalkin woman Caroline Corcoran and Tallaght woman Paula Haverty.