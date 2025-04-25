Food with passion: Raspberry Ripple & White Chocolate Cheesecake

Indulge in the perfect blend of tangy raspberries and creamy white chocolate with this simple yet irresistible cheesecake.

Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just starting out, this recipe is designed to be easy to follow and guaranteed to impress.

The luscious combination of flavours and textures makes it a crowd-pleaser, ideal for any occasion.

Get ready to savour every bite of this delicious treat! I made this cheesecake for Easter and it went down a storm!

You can make it as a traditional round cheesecake or in a square tin and then cut into bar shapes, whatever takes your fancy.

Ingredients:

250g Mascarpone cream

250ml double cream

250g full fat cream cheese

400g good white chocolate

1 teaspoon vanilla extract / bean paste

250g raspberries

200g plain digestive biscuits

100g unsalted butter

Method:

Crush up the digestive biscuits, you can pop them into a plastic freezer bag and bash with a rolling pin or if lazy like me pop them into the food processor. Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the crush digestive biscuits, mix together then pop into the base of your tine and pat down evenly. Place into the fridge to chill while you make the cheesecake filling.

Melt the white chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water, ensuring the bowl doesn’t touch the water. As soon as the chocolate squares begin to lose their shape, start stirring until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.

Whip the double cream, then add in the mascarpone, cream cheese, vanilla and combine together. Then add in the melted white chocolate and mix until all combined. Pour over the biscuit base and smooth with a spatula. Pop half the raspberries into a bowl and using a fork, mash until you have a raspberry pulp.

Dollop with a spoon on top of the cheesecake and using a knife ripple through the cheesecake, then smooth again.

Pop the remaining raspberries on top and place in the fridge to set – this will take at least three hours but I prefer making cheesecakes the night before serving.

Remove from the fridge about 15 minutes before serving, cut into individual slices, serve and watch as your guest devour this indulgent cheesecake.

Your raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake is now ready to be savoured.

Whether you’re sharing it with loved ones or indulging in a slice yourself, this delightful dessert is sure to bring joy to any occasion.

Serve chilled to fully appreciate the creamy texture and the burst of raspberry flavour in every bite.

Pair it with a cup of coffee or tea for an extra special treat.

This cheesecake is perfect for celebrations, gatherings, or simply as a sweet indulgence after a long day

