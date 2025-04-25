Thom’s Pharmacy helping community for 100 years

Thom’s Pharmacy – staff outside the premises ahead of the 100th anniversary on Saturday

NOT many local small businesses are established for 100 years, but that is precisely the case at Thom’s Pharmacy in Kimmage.

Located beside Roche’s Barbers on Kimmage Road Lower, the pharmacy and opticians is celebrating its 100th anniversary on the morning of Saturday, April 26, with a community party (10 am-

12 noon).

Established in 1925 by Richard M Thom, the business was passed onto Richard’s son William, and then to Willaim’s son Neville, who with his wife Esther, retired in 2017.

The new owner is Fergal O’Dwyer, but the business essentially remains the same and O’Dwyer retained all staff members.

They are a close-knit bunch of 10 who know the needs of their customers, with the likes of Vivienne Hoey at the front of the shop, knowing all their first names as well.

Some staff today are relatively new, but others are part of the furniture, including Marian Kenny (65), who has worked at Thom’s for the past 46 years and lives in Kilnamanagh.

“We have people coming here for over 60 years. There’s about four or five families who sold their homes on Stanaway Road during the recession and moved to Wexford, but they still come up for Thom’s cough bottle, and get their hair cut in Roche’s,” said Marian, at the back of the premises over a cup of tea, waving one of the famous Thom’s bottles in her hands .

Although Thom’s provides all the essential pharmacy services, it is unlike bigger chain outlets, having retained old-style fixtures and medical records for posterity, including some very classic-looking shelving at the back with crystal handles.

“It was taken out years ago but people kept asking us about it and Neville put them back in,” said Marian.

“When times were tough, people came here,” recalled Orla Cunningham, optician at Thom’s.

“Everyone in Kimmage knew Ms Lennon. One lady said she saved her life. They would come in with their sick kids.”

Pharmacist David Gunning believes the community focus is integral to Thom’s longevity.

“We are a community-based pharmacy. It is well established over the years and very important to have a community pharmacy. We are always here and will go to great lengths for our customers, often going across the border to source items,” said Gunning.

“The beginning of the month is crazy busy, sometimes at the end of the month as well. What people like is how accessible we are. You can get an appointment for things like vaccinations quickly, and people can come in to talk about their health or get their blood pressure.”

You mightn’t notice it driving by but upstairs at Thom’s is where the opticians are located – the team led by Orla, Marian, Aisling O’Leary and Edwina Keeley.

It is a pretty big space and contains fabulous old-style décor that harks back to the tradition and history of a business that Richard M Thom established in 1925.

Other staff members at Thom’s include Niamh Sweeney, Mary Clarke, and pharmacist Hyder Sherif.

It is a bittersweet time for Marian, who is retiring in May and while she looks forward to spending more quality time with her beloved husband John, it will be hard to move on entirely.

“I think I’ll miss the banter with the staff and customers,” she says with a glint in her eye.

“John worked umpteen jobs but he said he never heard me complain about going to work. It’s always a bit of a laugh. Nobody who works here ever wants to leave. It is a lovely place to work.”