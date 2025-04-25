Go-ahead given for 523 homes in Old Court and Bohernabreena

PLANS for a seven-year planning application for 523 residential units on the townlands of Bohernabreena, Oldcourt, and Killininny in Dublin 24 have been approved by An Bord Pleanála with revised conditions.

The local authority granted permission last November but a number of third-party appeals were lodged with An Bord Pleanála following the decision.

However, Mary Collins, Brian Collins and Mairead Murphy lodged an appeal with concerns over the current road network ‘is unable to deal with current traffic volumes’, the proposed development would result in increased traffic delays to say nothing of increased volume on what are essentially country roads and they were concerned about the lack of amenities to support such a high-density development and the development is not in keeping with the surrounding rural landscape.

The plans by Capami Ltd for a seven-year planning permission for a Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) on a site measuring c.20.4Ha, located in the townlands of Bohernabreena, Oldcourt, and Killininny, included 523 residential units.

The development site is located to the east of Bohernabreena Road, north and east of Bohernabreena cemetery, south and south-east of St Anne’s GAA club, south and south-west of the Dodderbrook residential estate, west of the Ballycullen Gate residential development (currently under construction) and west of Oldcourt Road (R113).

The proposed development consists of 523 residential units comprised of 255 two-, three- and four-bed, two- and three-storey, detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, 206 one-, two- and three-bed duplex units in 20 two- and three-storey blocks and 62 one-, two- and three-bed apartments in seven 2-3 and 3-4 storey blocks along with a two-storey childcare facility.

The plans also include a private amenity space for the residential units provided in the form of rear gardens for houses and ground-floor terraces / upper-floor balconies for apartments and duplex units.

The proposed development provides for a total of c. 7.3Ha of public open space, and c. 5,505 sq m of communal open space associated with proposed residential units.

Vehicular access to the development will be via four access points from the west of the site, via two accesses, located off Bohernabreena Road and from the north of the site, via one access at Dodderbrook Place, and from the east of the site, via Oldcourt Road (R113) and via adjoining residential development at Ballycullen Gate.

The proposed development includes for pedestrian and cyclist connections and accesses throughout the proposed development and to adjoining lands to the north at Dodderbrook Avenue and to the north-west into St Anne’s GAA club.

The proposed development includes the demolition of all existing structures on site, including two single-storey dwellings and outbuildings/sheds (total demolition area: c. 4,152.06sq.m).

The proposed development provides for (i) all associated site development works above and below ground, including two underground foul sewerage pumping stations, public open spaces (c 7.3Ha), communal open spaces (c 5,505 sq m), hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatments, surface car-parking, 746 car-parking spaces, including EV-parking, bicycle parking, 1,268 bicycle-­parking spaces, bin and bicycle storage, public lighting, and plant / PV panels (M&E), utility services & 5 no. ESB sub-station/kiosks, all on an overall application site area of c.20.4Ha. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) have been prepared in respect of the proposed development and accompany the application.