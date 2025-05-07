National titles for Keelan and Jayden

Sacred Heart Boxing Club had two Dublin champions contest the All-Ireland Schoolboy Championships in the National Stadium last week.

First up Keelan Thormey in the boy three 59kg category drew a quarter-final against the Munster champion Jake Waters from Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club in Cork.

Keelan taking a comfortable unanimous decision win moving him into the semi-finals with team mate Jayden Wall boy three 56kg who had gotten a bye into the semis.

Both lads faced tough opposition in the semis against two Connacht champions hailing from the Titan’s Boxing Club in Galway.

After two highly competitive bouts and brilliant performances, both lads had there hands raised – Jayden Wall winning on a 4.1 split decision and Keelan Thormey edging a 3.2 split in his favour setting up two All-Ireland finals.

First up in the final of the boy three 56kg final Jayden faced the champion of Ulster Shea Murney from Goldan Gloves Boxing Club.

After three epic rounds, Jayden had his hand raised taking a 5.0 unanimous decision winning his first national title.

Five bouts later, Keelan in the boy3 59kg final took on Ulster champion in Patrick Ward from Killyman Boxing Club.

After a dominating performance Keelan had his hand raised taking a comfortable 5.0 decision picking up his second national title.

