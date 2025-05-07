St Francis girls delight at winning U15 cup title

ST FRANCIS were celebrating at the weekend when they secured the U15 girls Premier Irish Rail Cup.

It was a superb achievement for the Clondalkin side who overcame Peamount United 3-2 and have now won back-to-back titles.

St Francis had plenty of good performances on the day with Megan Dalton, Candice Mahoney and Ellie O’Connor standing out.

Fia Clucas Keogh had her shooting boots as she claimed a hat-trick and is top scorer in the league for the past two seasons.

Keeper Isabelle Moore made two superb saves to deny Peamount a equaliser as they applied the pressure.

Katie Carey made a goal line clearance for St Francis while captain Robyn Murphy at midfield along with Alannah Mooney and Zara Behan worked hard throughout.

The squad now have three league games left with wins here securing a double-double two seasons in a row for the team.