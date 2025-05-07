Search
The Echo Newspaper price increase
Emma Kennedy Managing Director / Sales & Marketing Manager

The Echo Newspaper price increase

Echo StaffMay 7, 2025 12:51 pm

As we continue to navigate through the ever-growing digital landscape of media news and the change in buying habits of traditional newspapers, the local newspaper industry is struggling to keep up with growing print and digital costs, and The Echo is no different.

We have seen ongoing increases in newspaper print, and overall running costs over the last 5 years, and have tried to absorb them every year.

However with a decrease in traditional print advertising and newspaper sales we now have no choice but to pass on some of this cost in order for us to continue the service as your local newspaper.

It is vital for the survival of The Echo, local journalism and the continuation of local news. We hope that you will continue to support us going forward, so that we can continue to provide an amazing local newspaper.

You will have seen our campaign ‘80 local news stories every week for the price of a coffee’, this campaign is to highlight the value you get when purchasing The Echo newspaper or subscribing online.

Emma Kennedy, Sales & Marketing Manager said: “We have had the pleasure over the last 45 years of being your Local Voice, covering Your local news, family events, local celebrations, community events – by you continuing to buy The Echo or subscribing online you too are supporting local business, local sports clubs, the local economy, employment and together we are supporting each other.

From myself, my family and all the team her in The Echo, thank you for all your contributions to local news and for your continued support.”

The price of The Echo will increase from May 1 to €3.70.

