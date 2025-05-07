French Riveria Trip: Great opportunity for Community Choir

“OVER the next week our members are hard at work preparing for two scheduled performances in the French Italian Riviera,” beams Clondalkin Musical Director Noel Collins.

To date, North Clondalkin Community Choir has performed at several key locations.

Recently, they performed under Gandon’s Dome in the Custom House, which is one of Dublin’s most iconic buildings.

This performance followed on from a special invitation from the OPW. The concert was open to members of the public.

The acoustics and resonance of singing under the dome were “breathtaking”.

A few weeks ago, they performed in St John’s Cathedral in Limerick following an invitation from Bishop Brendan Leahy.

Afterwards, they enjoyed a delicious meal in the Maldron Hotel before returning home.

They also performed for Sr Carmel’s Diamond Jubilee in Neilstown Parish Church, which was a real privilege to celebrate over three decades of voluntary work in the area.

The gig is also a “great opportunity” to work alongside a new accompanist for their group, Damian Gallagher, who showed himself to be a consummate professional throughout.

For the choir’s French Riviera trip, which will take place over the Easter holidays, the first location that they are scheduled to sing at is the Cathedral in Monaco.

This stunningly beautiful Cathedral is where Princess Grace is buried.

The performance will last for just under an hour.

For their second performance they are scheduled to sing in the Friary in Sanremo.

Key developments for the choir include the introduction of membership cards, lanyards with name tags, and branded fleeces for all members.

Future plans include a stall at the Health & Wellbeing Community Showcase on May 1 in Rowlagh Community Centre, developing a comprehensive membership handbook, and singing at the Clondalkin Festival in June.

Their first scheduled performance is on Friday morning, April 25; their second scheduled performance is on Saturday evening (April 26) at Sanremo Friary.

They will be accompanied by Stephen Troy and will be singing with live music in support of Irish musicians.