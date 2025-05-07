The Path that Connects Us: Collaboration with residents from Glenaulin Nursing Home

Students from St Seton’s Secondary School and residents of Glenaulin Nursing Home with some of the art work that will be on display

HAVING worked in Glenaulin Nursing Home for many years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the disconnect that can exist between the elderly and younger generations.”

This is what Aisling Flood, Art teacher of St Seton’s Secondary School, had to say regarding an art exhibition her students are presenting.

They are doing this in collaboration with residents of Glenaulin Nursing Home at the Ballyfermot Library.

Despite Ballyfermot and Chapelizod being communities that deeply value both age groups, there hasn’t been “much opportunity” for the young and old to come together to collaborate and create side by side.

Many of her students had “never even stepped foot into a nursing home before”, so this experience was a “big deal” for them.

It helped break down the stigma and fear around what to expect.

This experience challenged those initial feelings, helping to dismantle the stigma around ageing and elder care.

Likewise, many of the residents at Glenaulin hadn’t been in a school setting since their own youth.

This project allowed them to revisit those memories and connect with a new generation in a meaningful way.

Walking through those doors again sparked memories of their childhood, school days, and the vibrant lives they’ve lived.

It gave them a chance to re-engage with the world in a fresh and hopeful way.

Together, they created something that “bridged the gap between past and present” and redefined what their community means to them.

Through art, storytelling, music, or shared conversation, they built something meaningful, something that redefined what community can look like when generations come together.

“This wasn’t just about a single project,” Aisling continues, “it was about building relationships and reshaping perceptions.”

“There were no struggles and challenges during this project because Linda Dunne, Activities Coordinator at the nursing home and I have worked together for many years, and we are good friends.”

Future plans and hopes for this initiative project are to continue this for many years to come.

Aisling hopes for this initiative to become a permanent module in the transitional year in the school.

She would also like it to become bigger and better for other community representatives to become involved.

She aims to continue collaborating with Glenaulin and other local nursing homes within the area.

For helping with this project, Aisling would like to thank Linda, Glenaulin Nursing Home, and all the “incredible” staff, including Tara, another Activities Coordinator.

She would also like to thank Louise Boughton, Course Coordinator of the Level 6 Illustration Programme at BCFE, for opening the exhibition, as well as Ballyfermot Library and St Seton’s Secondary School, including the “wonderful” SNAs that assisted with the project.

“I’m especially grateful to Kieran Gallagher, TY Coordinator, as well as Deputy Principals Ger Dempsey and Sarah Kennedy and Acting Principal Catherine Turley for their encouragement and backing.”

Finally, she wants to thank her “wonderful” Transition Year students and the residents of Glenaulin Nursing Home.

“Your openness, creativity, and willingness to connect across generations is what made this project truly special.

“None of this would have been possible without each and every one of you.”

The project started in September and concluded in April.

The exhibition opens on May 1 in Ballyfermot Library and is available to view until May 8.