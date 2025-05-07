Comhairle na n Óg Showcase ‘fantastic forum’ for the young

Dublin Castle became a hub of youth empowerment as over 400 young people, aged 12-17, from every county in Ireland, including 10 from South Dublin gathered for the Comhairle na nÓg National Showcase 2025.

Hosted by presenter and podcaster Fionnuala Jones, the event brought together the Taoiseach Michaél Martin, Minister Norma Foley, Members of Government and Senior Government Officials to engage directly with young people on the issues that matter most to them.