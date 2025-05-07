All applicants on housing list get equal access to long-term housing

All applicants on the housing list, whether they are receiving HAP or not, “are afforded equal access to long-term social housing through the Choice Based Letting (CBL) Scheme,” said South Dublin County Council in response to a councillor’s question.

Houses were allocated to 849 applicants through CBL between 2020 and 2024, as well as 722 applicants who received HAP.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept