All applicants on housing list get equal access to long-term housing

Alessia MicalizziMay 7, 2025 10:55 am

All applicants on the housing list, whether they are receiving HAP or not, “are afforded equal access to long-term social housing through the Choice Based Letting (CBL) Scheme,” said South Dublin County Council in response to a councillor’s question.

Houses were allocated to 849 applicants  through CBL between 2020 and 2024, as well as 722 applicants who received HAP.

