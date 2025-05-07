Search
Pressure needed for primary school in ‘corner of Clondalkin’with vacant land
Echo StaffMay 7, 2025 10:53 am

Councillors agreed to put pressure on the Department of Education for the establishment of a walkable primary school serving Kilcarbery Grange “as a matter of urgency.”

According to councillors at the Clondalkin area meeting on Wednesday, April 16, a primary school was part of the new housing development plan when it was approved by elected members.

