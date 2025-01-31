New ‘Walk and Talk’ group in Ballyfermot

A new ‘Walk and Talk’ group was created in Ballyfermot by a local man who wants to help the community face struggles together.

Daniel Murphy (39), from Ballyfermot, recalled struggling with mental health issues and addiction since his late 20s.

“About 15 years ago I was going through depression and anxiety, and as a way to cope, drinking became my main thing,” he told The Echo.

“I wasn’t happy with myself not being able to function.”

He eventually managed to come out of it and has been keeping away from alcohol for the last ten years.

Over Christmas, going through bereavement and other issues within the family led him to feel as down as back then, but he decided to react differently this time.

He went for a first mind-clearing walk on his own, then started reaching out to people to have a chat and that’s when it clicked.

Inspired by other existing Walk and Talk groups across Dublin, he decided to spread the word and start his own.

“It’s an ongoing battle, it will go on for the rest of my life.

“But you don’t have to be in your mind all the time, sitting around overthinking.

“That’s why I created this group called ‘Getting together.’ I want to have something there for the community, for people of all ages and struggling with whatever issue to come out and get to know other people.”

Daniel welcomes people from Ballyfermot but also from Chapelizod, Inchicore, Kilmainham and all the surrounding areas to come join him.

At the moment, ‘Getting together’ walks are on Mondays and Fridays starting at 5:30pm from the main entrance of Ballyfermot Sports Complex (BLCO).

From the close-by GAA clubs’ fields and through the park up to California Hills, participants will easily walk 5 kilometres ending back at the meeting point.

“There is no pressure for anyone to open up, it could take a few weeks before you feel comfortable enough,” said Daniel.

“It’s just people getting to know each other and we’ll take it from there.”

For updates on the walks, follow Getting Together on Facebook and TikTok.