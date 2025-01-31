Food with Passion: Sundried Tomato Sausages and Champ Mash

Over the weekend and after the madness of the recent winter storm I was craving proper comfort food that was easy to make but delicious to eat.

I was reminded of this heavenly recipe by my brother and that I had not made it in some time.

It’s Bangers and Mash with the volume turned up, a great get-ahead supper that’s a joy to eat on a cold wintery evening – hug-in-a-bowl food, my favourite kind.

The sausages can be made the night before and left in the fridge, then on the day all you need to do is prepare the champ mash and fry off the sausages.

Served in bowls with lashings of onion gravy, I also like some buttered cabbage.

Garden peas are nice too, but you can leave these out or, if you prefer, serve with your favourite green veg as a nice extra addition.

Ingredients: (serves 2-3 people)

1 lb of good quality pork sausages

2 teaspoons of sundried tomato pesto

Good handful of mix cheddar and mozzarella cheese

1 sprig of fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon of mixed Italian herbs

Sea salt & cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil

Champ Mash:

800g of potatoes – Maris Pipers or Roosters

2 spring onions, finely chopped

30g unsalted butter

25ml milk

Sea salt & cracked black pepper

Method:

Squeeze out the sausage meat from your chosen sausages into a mixing bowl and add the sundried tomato pesto, mixed cheese, Italian herbs, fresh thyme leaves, salt and pepper and mix everything together. You will get 6 decent-sized sausages from this mix. Roll individually into a ball in your hand and then roll out into a sausage shape. Place onto a plate and pop into the fridge until you are ready to fry them. To make the champ mash – peel and chop your potatoes and place into a steamer and steam until tender and soft. Once cooked, remove the lip to allow them to airdry a little before mashing. In the base of the steamer, remove the water, and add the butter, milk and chopped spring onions and, on a low to medium heat, simmer for a few minutes to soften the spring onions. To ensure the silkiest mash, I use a potato ricer, a fantastic kitchen tool, add the riced potatoes to the hot milk, butter and spring onions, season with salt and pepper and mix together for a super smooth champ mash. If you don’t have a ricer a potato masher is fine – the hot milk and butter are key to ensuring no lumps in your mash! Heat up the oil in a fry pan. Dust your sausages in a little flour, this ensures they keep their shape and also gives them a nice crust. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, serve with the champ mash and some onion gravy for the perfect comfort food supper.

I’ve always been a huge fan of suppers served in a bowl.

There is something so comforting and warming about it. Serve the golden, crispy sausages atop a generous mound of creamy champ-mashed potatoes.

Drizzle the rich, savoury onion gravy over the top, letting it cascade down the sides.

This hearty dish is perfect for a cozy evening, bringing warmth and comfort with every bite.

Enjoy your homemade bangers and mash with a side of green vegetables for a delicious and satisfying meal!