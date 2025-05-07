Nina for Life sunrise walk on Saturday

“After each sunset there is a sunrise,” wrote NINA for Life suicide prevention service as the group brace for their sunrise walk on next Saturday, May 10.

NINA for Life welcomes everyone. The meet-up begins at 3.45am in Kingswood Community Centre across from the church, with the event starting at 4.15am.

Participants are invited to wear a NINA for Life tee-shirt if they have one or just something yellow, and to donate to support their work at the GoFundMe page “NINAforLife Sunshine Walk.”

The fundraiser has already reached over €5,700 which will “go back into education and creating awareness around positive mental health,” said NINA.

“Our main purpose is to raise awareness of suicide,” read the fundraiser page.

“We achieve this through education, training and community-based events.

“The challenge we set ourselves is to assist in removing the stigma of suicide within the local community and the wider society and to get people talking as young as possible so that everyone who needs help is not afraid or embarrassed to talk about their difficulties or ask for the help they need.”

After the walk, participants can enjoy tea, coffee and more chats at the Kingswood Community Centre car-park.

There, they will have the chance to light up a candle or flashlight for those who were lost to suicide.

Registration to the event can be done with any of the NINA committee members, or by contacting them through their Facebook page “NINA For Life Suicide awareness.”

Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen will attend the walk and show support to NINA”s vital work in the community.