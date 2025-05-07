Championship title success for Jobstown boxers

THERE was delight for Jobstown Boxing Club at the Schoolboy and Girls championships with the club winning three titles.

It’s a remarkable success story for Jobstown who now have 50 Irish titles to their credit.

Blake Fegan won the B2 33kg in three bouts starting the competition off in first gear. Then going up the gears he booked his place in the final beating a good competitor from Fr Horgan’s in a masterclass performance in his second national title

Jobstown’s Ava Mullhall competed in the G2 37kg after securing a place in the final.

Ava put in a solid performance in the decider beating a boxer from the north Camlough club.

Amaze Olanyian won by walkover in the g3 92plus with not being able to get a match and has done great work to be crowned champion.

This comes of the back of Brodric Abudiore winning the National Irish last month in the Youth Two 63kg, again having three bouts, beating all three opponents to secure his fourth national title