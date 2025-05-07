Search
Opening of first permanent modular school
Lucan East ETNS

Opening of first permanent modular school

Echo StaffMay 7, 2025 10:43 am

The children, parents and staff of Lucan East ETNS at the opening of their brand-new school, which is Ireland’s first permanent modular school.

CPAC Modular, Ireland’s leading modular main contractor, is delighted to announce the completion of Ireland’s first permanent modular school at Lucan in Dublin and hand it over to the school and its community.

Following 18 months of construction, this state-of-the-art permanent structure hails a new era for modular construction in Ireland, offering permanent, sustainable and innovative facilities for the educational sector.

Read More


Community Centre works once finished will be handed over to county council

Lucan

WORKS at Balgaddy Community Centre are continuing and once completed will be handed over to South Dublin County Council. However, there is...

Lucan brings darkness into the light for Pieta charity

Lucan

After the huge success of Lucan’s very first Darkness Into Light walk last year, the Lucan Darkness Into Light Committee are proud...

Childcare providers’ closures put big ‘pressure’ on parents

Lucan

THE closure of multiple childcare providers in Lucan is placing “immense pressure” on existing services and creating massive challenges for parents, according...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST