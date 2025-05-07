Opening of first permanent modular school

The children, parents and staff of Lucan East ETNS at the opening of their brand-new school, which is Ireland’s first permanent modular school.

CPAC Modular, Ireland’s leading modular main contractor, is delighted to announce the completion of Ireland’s first permanent modular school at Lucan in Dublin and hand it over to the school and its community.

Following 18 months of construction, this state-of-the-art permanent structure hails a new era for modular construction in Ireland, offering permanent, sustainable and innovative facilities for the educational sector.