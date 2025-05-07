Concerns scrambler ‘near misses with kids playing on the street’

Over twenty scrambler bikes were seized in Tallaght in four months according to South Dublin County Council, while residents keep reporting their use in public parks.

At the Tallaght area meeting on Monday, April 28, Councillor Niamh Whelan (SF) highlighted an increase in anti-social behaviour and scrambler use in Lanndale Park, where a “massive blind spot” is being approached “at high-speed posing a risk to residents.”

According to her, serious issues are affecting the park, such as drug dealing, while scramblers and electric scooters “are flying back and forth” and causing “near misses with kids playing on the street.”

“Therefore, this committee calls on the manager to replace the broken bollards at Lanndale Lawns onto Lanndale Park and review the placement of the footpath coming from the park to the Lawns,” read her motion.

“Residents would appreciate if this was prioritised while the bigger issue is being tackled,” Cllr Whelan added.

“The Estate Management and Public Realm teams are working closely with An Garda Siochana to discuss locations of concern and to identify and apprehend those responsible,” said SDCC.

“When persons involved in anti-social behaviour are identified as social housing tenants, actions available to the Council will be taken in accordance with the terms of the tenancy agreement.”

At the meeting, a Council officer said the footpath in question will be looked at to improve visibility, and that the bollards will be replaced.

See more on the Garda Day of Action.