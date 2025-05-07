Department is committed to offering supports to school
The Department of Education is committed to “offering all available and appropriate supports” to a Killinarden school that nearly had to close due to underfunding.
On March 14, Sacred Heart Junior School had to announce to pupils and parents that they would move to online teaching from April 1 as they hit a “major financial crisis.”
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Speaker Conolly plans appeal rejectedNews
AN APPEAL over plans for a residential development at the Speaker Conolly pub in Firhouse has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.Plans...
Supporting mental health awareness in solidarityNews
IN the early hours of Saturday, May 10, hundreds are expected to gather in Corkagh Park for the fourth annual Darkness Into...
Cutting edge equipment to future-proof tissue testingNews
The Cellular Pathology Laboratory at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH), responsible for testing patient tissue samples, has just installed a cutting edge new...
Derelict Sites Register lists 24 properties with two entered over 10 years ago and three five years agoNews
Thirteen properties have been added to South Dublin County Council’s Derelict Sites Register in 2024, with one property added so far in...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.