Department is committed to offering supports to school

Alessia MicalizziMay 7, 2025 10:25 am

The Department of Education is committed to “offering all available and appropriate supports” to a Killinarden school that nearly had to close due to underfunding.

On March 14, Sacred Heart Junior School had to announce to pupils and parents that they would move to online teaching from April 1 as they hit a “major financial crisis.”

