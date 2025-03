Sacred Heart primary school in Killinarden have no money to pay their basic bills and pupil will be thought remotely

Pupils will be forced to stay at home as a school “no longer have money to pay basic bills” following cuts and underfunding from the Department of Education.

Sacred Heart Junior School in Killinarden sent a letter to parents following a Board of Management meeting on Thursday, March 13, where they had to come to the decision of closing the school from Tuesday, April 1.