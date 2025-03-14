Former warehouse set to accommodate IP applicants

A FORMER warehouse in Inchicore is set to be used as a site for international protection applicants.

Mashup Property Limited submitted planning with Dublin City Council in January for the site, which is the former Clayton Love Distribution at Kylemore Way and Jamestown Road.

The applicant sought a Section 5 Declaration to confirm “whether the change of use of the building” from “existing warehouse use to temporary accommodation use for international protection applicants, constitutes exempt development or does not constitute exempt development?”

Further information was requested by the city council and Mashup were asked to clarify whether the proposed change of use will be “carried out by or on behalf” of the Minister for Children.

According to the planning documents, the applicant’s submission includes a letter from the Department of Children “which confirms that the property has been offered to the Department as temporary emergency accommodation and that the Department is interested in utilising the property for that purpose.”

The proposed development is therefore “confirmed as on behalf of the Minister for Children” according to the plans.

Section 5 Declarations have been utilised frequently in recent months for sites to house international applicants.

Among recent sites is Dolcain House in Clondalkin, the former SIAC head office was declared exempt from planning permission for the purpose of accommodation for international protection applicants.

A vacant unit in Cookstown Industrial Estate and the former ABB building in Tallaght are also set to be used as sites for international protection applicants, having recently received exemptions.

In January 2024, Tailored Project Limited applied for exempted development at units 64 & 65 Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate, to house international protection applicants.

The former BMX club is the same site where developer AAI Palmerstown Limited was granted planning permission to build 127 apartments. That was appealed and was awaiting decision by An Bord Pleanála.