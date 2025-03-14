Colm Gavin on main stage at Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade

“IN THE spirit of things, I’ve decided to bring a mighty gang of lilting bowies with me,” remarks Clondalkin singer-songwriter Colm Gavin, who has been invited to headline on the main stage at this year’s Clondalkin St. Patrick’s Day festival.

Colm Gavin & Friends will be performing, featuring performances from John Lynch & Sons, Jem Mitchell, Donna Dunne, Sarah Gannon, Darren A. Flynn & more.

Jenny Kavanagh (best known for her long-standing role on ‘Fair City’), whose father, Thyes Kavanagh, will be this years Grand Marshal, will also be performing on the main stage with Colm Gavin Sarah Gannon & Donna Dunne will also be names familiar to Irish audiences.

Sarah toured extensively with Celtic Woman, & Donna is widely considered a leading figure on the Irish rockabilly scene “The Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade is celebrating an anniversary this year,” explained Colm “So it’s a real privilege to be invited to join in the celebrations.”

Fresh off the heels of a recent performance in the Czech Republic, Colm Gavin begins an international tour (IRL/UK/USA) that will span from March to September of 2025.

This string of shows brings Colm to prestigious venues such as The Water Rats in Kings Cross, London, where Bob Dylan played his first ever show in the UK.

The hallowed London venue has also been the debut stage for The Pogues & Oasis “Tickets for the London show are already selling fast, remarks Colm.

This run of shows will also see the Clondalkin native return to New York City, sharing the stage with the legendary American songwriter Dean Friedman in the Triad Theatre on 72nd Street.

Colm previously performed at two sold out benefit concerts in Joanne Trattoria on west 68th street, a venue owned and operated by Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta and the extended Germanotta family.

The performances take place on the main stage at the Clondalkin leg of the St. Patrick’s Day festival at 2pm; following this, Colm will be touring in New York City, Dublin, Derry, Down, Dundalk, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, and London; he will also be performing at Levi’s Cornerhouse in Ballydehob on March 16, the day before St. Patrick’s Day; be sure to keep an eye out!