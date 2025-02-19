Over €1 million in drugs and cash seized in Tallaght

The drugs and cash seized by gardai on Tuesday. Photo An Garda Siochana

OVER €1 million worth of drugs and cash was seized by gardai in Tallaght on Tuesday.

Gardai carried out a search of a residential property in the Old Bawn area and seized drugs including cannabis, cocaine and ketamine, with a combined estimated street value of approximately €950,000 (analysis pending).

Gardaí also seized over €231,000 in cash, bringing the total seizure to over €1 million.

Two people, a man and a woman in their 20s, were arrested and detained at a garda station.

In a statement released on Wednesday, gardai said: “As part of ongoing investigations targeting the distribution of controlled drugs under Operation Tara, Community Gardaí and the Drugs Unit based at Tallaght Garda Station, conducted an operation on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025, in Dublin 24.

“During the operation, a residential property in the Old Bawn area was searched, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and ketamine, with a combined estimated street value of approximately €950,000 (analysis pending). Gardaí also seized over €231,000 in cash, bringing the total seizure to over €1 million.

“Two individuals, a man and a woman, both in their late 20s, were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region”.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels—international, national, and local—involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale, and supply of controlled drugs.