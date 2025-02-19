Estate going through the Taking in Charge (TIC) process at present
An estate where residents felt left behind is “going through the Taking in Charge (TIC) process at present,” said South Dublin County Council.
Crosforge in Saggart, an estate built in the 2010s, needs better maintenance and more action taken when issues arise, according to residents and local councillors.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
