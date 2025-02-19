South Dublin Export & Leadership Development Programme: Building the Next Generation of Business Leaders

Export and Leadership Development programme participant Olly Nolan from Olly’s Farm and the LEO team.

The South Dublin Export & Leadership Development Programme, established in September 2021, is shaping the future of business leadership.

Now entering its fourth cohort, this six-month initiative provides emerging business leaders with essential strategic and leadership development skills.

A select group of business founders and co-founders will participate in six high-impact workshops and receive one-to-one mentoring throughout the programme.

This tailored support will help them develop three strategic growth and export development plans, equipping them with the tools to scale their businesses effectively.

Tom Rooney, Head of Enterprise, shared his insights:

“Our Leadership Development Programme continues to grow from strength to strength. It’s inspiring to see these business founders making significant progress both nationally and internationally.

‘Beyond the programme, they are now coming together as a community of South Dublin business leaders through our South Dublin Leaders Network.”

The South Dublin Leaders Network fosters ongoing collaboration among programme alumni.

Through exclusive workshops, members gain insights from established business leaders, engage in valuable discussions, and accelerate their growth and development.

As part of this initiative, we are thrilled to welcome Bobby Healy as a keynote speaker.

This special event is open to business founders, tech innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Spaces are limited—book early to secure your place.