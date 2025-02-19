Taking Off – A Conversation on Succeeding in Business

ADVERTORIAL

Aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders in South Dublin won’t want to miss this exclusive conversation with Bobby Healy, CEO and founder of Manna Drone Delivery, on the opening day of Local Enterprise Week 2025 at Work IQ Tallaght’s Tech Innovation Hub.

In this opening event, which is a collaboration between Local Enterprise Office South Dublin and South Dublin Chamber, Bobby will share his remarkable journey—from growing up in Tallaght to founding his first gaming business for Nintendo and leading multiple successful ventures.

Today, Manna Drone Delivery is making global headlines, proving that when it comes to commercial innovation, the sky is truly the limit.

In this fireside chat with Charlie Taylor, Technology and Innovation Editor at The Business Post, Bobby will discuss:

Building and scaling successful businesses

Leadership and team-building strategies

Raising finance as a startup and what investors look for

The role of new tech in startup growth

How South Dublin can attract more tech companies

About Bobby Healy

Bobby began his career developing video games for Nintendo before founding Eland (an airline tech company later acquired by SITA).

He then built CarTrawler over 15 years, leading two successful LBOs.

Now, he’s the visionary behind Manna Drone Delivery, a company on a mission to make ultra-fast, sustainable suburban deliveries a reality.

Bobby is also a co-founder of Meili Technology, which aims to revolutionize the car hire brokering industry.

About Charlie Taylor

Charlie Taylor is the Technology and Innovation Editor at The Business Post.

He edits Connected, a tech-focused magazine, and hosts the Connected AI Podcast.

Before joining The Business Post, Charlie spent 15 years at The Irish Times in various editorial roles.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to gain insights from one of Tallaght’s most successful tech entrepreneurs!

Event Details

Date: Monday, March 6th

Venue: WorkIQ, Innovation Quarter, Tallaght

Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm