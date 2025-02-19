LEO supporting 276 small firms employing over 1,200 people

LOCAL Enterprise Office South Dublin are supporting 276 small businesses which employ over 1,200 people according to new figures.

Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, announced the annual results of the LEOs for 2024 which showed that LEO South Dublin supported companies that created 95 jobs in 2024.

This takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland.

The new figures show that the LEO South Dublin supported 276 small businesses in their portfolio across the county these companies in turn employ 1,288 people.

Total national figures for LEOs across the country were announced that they are now financially supporting 39,541 jobs across 7,176 companies.

This is the most jobs LEOs have supported nationally since their inception in 2014.

LEOs were to the fore in supporting small businesses across the country in 2024, helping thousands to secure funding, upskill and avail of supports to becoming more sustainable and competitive.

They also released new supports with the Grow Digital Voucher enabling small businesses to take their first steps in digitalisation and the Market Explorer Grant to support companies in looking at new markets.

Tom Rooney, Head of Enterprise, LEO South Dublin, said: “The results announced today are a testament to Ireland’s small business community.

“When faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled and did whatever it took to sustain themselves.

“The figures show that companies have seen the opportunities in the challenging trading conditions they have faced.

“One local company who is expanding operations due to support from LEO is Clondalkin printing supplies business Serigraf.

“Over the last number of years Serigraf has optimised and expanded our operations thanks to the comprehensive support provided by LEO South Dublin,” said Ciara Yeates, General Manager, Serigraf.

“This support has come in many forms, from the Business Expansion Grant and the Export Development Programme, to the Lean for Micro programme.”

There are currently 10 people employed at Serigraf, an Irish owned business based in Clondalkin Industrial Estate, which provides a range of solutions, specialising in screen printing, heat transfer, sublimation, pad printing and embroidery.

“The funding from the Business Expansion grant allowed us to increase our team and invest in equipment, while the guidance and resources provided by the Export Development programme gave us the confidence to explore new markets within the EU.

“The Lean for Micro programme has changed our approach to efficiency and waste reduction, streamlining our process and improving our service,” explained Ms Yeates.

“We would definitely advise any new SME starting up to get in touch with LEO.

“By offering a combination of financial assistance, training and guidance, LEO gives you a toolkit to help you grow and succeed.

“Their genuine interest and commitment to helping local businesses innovate and grow is fantastic and the team at LEO South Dublin have been instrumental in our success.”

Tom Rooney, LEO South Dublin has seen “renewed optimism” and opportunities for businesses that are “emerging and flourishing” despite the challenging economic environment.

“This year will be no different and as we continue to work closely with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities to ensure our small businesses get the best possible supports there are certainly green shoots emerging across the country,” said Mr Rooney.

LEOs are located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland.

Since their establishment in 2014 they have been the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and provide a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

They also run key initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country including Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the Student Enterprise Programme and the National Enterprise Awards.

The Local Enterprise Offices are also running a campaign encouraging small businesses to save time money and energy by availing of their competitiveness and productivity supports including Green, Lean and Digital for Business.

For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices, visit their website HERE.