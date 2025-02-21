Panto is a big success: Drama group staged Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

“OUR panto “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” went brilliantly,” according to Michaela Courtney, PR officer of Clondalkin Drama Group.

“We had some of our biggest audiences ever because we were performing in Coláiste Chilliain this year, and they have a lovely big hall.” There was great interest in the show in the weeks leading up to it, and so many people came to watch and have fun.

People seemed to really enjoy it; “one lovely audience member even said we were funnier than the Gaiety panto! As an amateur group who writes our own scripts, this was one of the best compliments we could have received.”

Everything went smoothly; the group’s only issue was that they weren’t used to performing on Coláiste Chilliain’s stage, and so they could have had their equipment set up better (“We need to invest in some more stage lights, for example”), but they still managed to make it work. “Maybe if Clondalkin had its own theatre, things would be even easier!”

Clondalkin Drama Group would like to give a “huge” thank you to Coláiste Chilliain, to Quinlan’s Black Lion pub for serving as their rehearsal space, and to Clondalkin Village Hardware, who sold their tickets.

They are also “very grateful” to The Echo, which “kindly featured us several times.” As the director, Michaela would also like to say a big “well done” to her “fabulous” cast and crew.

“Everyone did an amazing job, and I’m so glad I get to work with such a brilliant, talented group of people. It was lovely talking to audience members after the shows who told us that they come to see everything we put on.

“The support we receive from the community is beautiful and helps us to grow and put on better shows. Thank you to everyone who came, and keep an eye on our socials to see what we get up to next!”

Thank you to Michaela for her collaboration on this review and well done to Clondalkin Drama Group!