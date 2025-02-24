New ‘Community morning’ focuses on personal growth

A new ‘community morning’ for people with disabilities has been set up at The Park Community Centre in Ballycullen.

On Thursday mornings, the centre hosts adaptive fitness classes and arts classes at the same time, while also offering a space for local people with disabilities to chat and create connections.

Disability groups are welcome to join too, and participants can decide weekly which class they want to attend.

“If anyone would prefer to not participate in either class, but just join us for a cup of tea and chat, they are more than welcome to do that too,” said The Park manager Tricia Saab.

“The Park Centre is a very inclusive community centre. We want to ensure that everyone feels welcome and included.”

For the Adaptive Fit classes, The Park approached Active South Dublin who were happy to start a partnership, and the classes are led by expert instructors from EcoFitness.

More than a fitness class according to Tricia, Adaptive Fit is about “fostering support, empowerment and personal growth.”

“This program focuses on adaptive exercises tailored for people with disabilities and those with limited mobility. Alongside physical activity, participants will engage in community-building activities, designed to improve social connections, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.”

For the Art Class, The Park engaged with local artist Emma Smith who also has experience with people with disabilities.

The class is “focused on the abilities and unique creative expression of the individual and group,” said Tricia, and there will likely be an exhibition showcasing the participants’ work at the end of the term.

“The goal is to support people of all levels and abilities to reach their full artistic potential in a relaxed social environment.

Firhouse Community College, another supporter of the initiative, will send three student volunteers each week to help out with the community morning.

“The students have been invaluable at our classes, joining in the class, chatting with participants and making the morning so much fun,” commented Tricia.

“It is lovely to include our local school in this community initiative.”

The Community Morning will be held every Thursday morning between 10am and 12pm at The Park Community Centre in Ballycullen, with classes starting at 10:30am.

For more information, contact Manager@theparkcommunitycentre.com.