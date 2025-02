A man who stole a handbag which contained €2 from a 78-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 months in prison, writes Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Michael McDonagh (58) of Kylemore Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, pleaded guilty to one count of theft outside an Applegreen service station in the Dublin 8 area on November 9, 2020.