Homeless households wait over five years for a home

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 24, 2025 10:16 am

Homeless households across South Dublin had to wait an average of 5.9 years before being allocated a home in 2024.

South Dublin County Council released the figure in response to a question by Councillor Paddy Holohan (IND) at the February Council meeting.

