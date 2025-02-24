Search
Plans sought for emergency accommodation at Towerville
Towerville is located on Tower Road in Clondalkin

Maurice GarveyFebruary 24, 2025 10:24 am

PLANS are being sought for emergency accommodation for homeless families at Towerville on Tower Road, Clondalkin.

Emerald Project Management Ltd have applied to South Dublin County Council for a Declaration of Exemption Section 5 for Towerville.

