Plans sought for emergency accommodation at Towerville
PLANS are being sought for emergency accommodation for homeless families at Towerville on Tower Road, Clondalkin.
Emerald Project Management Ltd have applied to South Dublin County Council for a Declaration of Exemption Section 5 for Towerville.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
