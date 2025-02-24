Completion of swimming pool continues to be a ‘challenge’

STILL no definitive date yet for when the long running saga of Lucan Swimming Pool will be open to the public.

South Dublin County Council acknowledge that completion of the Lucan Leisure Campus project continues to be “challenging”, primarily due to contractor resources and sub-contractor availability.

At the monthly council meeting on February 10, SDCC chief executive Colm Ward confirmed that there “hasn’t been activity on site from the contractor” and that he would be communicating with members in the coming days about “a potential strategy to move forward.”

A subsequent briefing sent by SDCC to councillors this week said they will “seek to implement “revised arrangements for delivery of key elements of the project.”

This is to include a review of the works programme, liaising with the current contractor and sub-contractors to “co-ordinate remaining activities to address the project delays and to expedite the completion of the project.”

“When the extent of the outstanding works is fully reviewed, an updated project completion date will be communicated to provide certainty to the public and our project partners, Aura Leisure, on a timeline for the facility opening, followed by regular updates to ensure all parties are kept fully informed for the remainder of the project,” said the briefing.

At the January 28 Lucan area meeting, Cllr Caroline Brady (FG) asked for an updated report of the status of the project.

In response to Cllr Brady, SDCC said the completion of the project continues to be challenging primarily due to contractor resources and sub-contractor availability.

The response said the contractor remains focused on completing of the ‘dry side’ which is “well progressed” and includes the gym, changing rooms, exercise studios, and entrance foyer.

However, some significant items including mechanical works need to be completed.