Water truck from TCS arrives at refugee camp
Children in the Palestinian refugee camp carrying the water

Water truck from TCS arrives at refugee camp

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 24, 2025 10:43 am

A water truck signed by Tallaght Community School arrived in the largest Palestinian refugee camp last week, giving people access to clean water.

Students from TY4 class decided to go beyond simple donations and collaborated with the Uisce for Gaza initiative to sponsor a water truck for Jabalia camp at the border with Israel.

