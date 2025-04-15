Parents plea for special needs schools to cater for demand

PLANS for eight new schools in the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) are welcomed but parents are looking for a special needs school to cater for demand and reduce commute times for vulnerable kids.

The lack of school places for special needs children in the wider Clondalkin and Lucan area has long been a concern for families in the community.

Plans for new primary and secondary schools were presented to councillors at a recent briefing on the Clonburris and Adamstown SDZ’s.

Cllr Eoin Ó Broin (SocDems) welcomed clarification from SDCC of where the schools will be located but believes there is a great opportunity to “co-locate” a special needs school at one of the new campuses.

“The plans include a site for a new secondary school at the junction of the Neilstown and Ninth Lock Road, and another secondary school in Seven Mills on the opposite side of the canal from Melrose, which will be linked to there by a pedestrian bridge,” said Cllr Ó Broin.

“However, consideration for a special education school should be included on one of the school sites. There is a campaign to have a special education school, located in Clondalkin spearheaded by local parent, Vanessa Murphy.”

The change.org petition started by Vanessa Murphy states that her son “like many other children in Clondalkin”, is “forced to leave the familiarity of our county to access the necessary special education.”

“This is not only inconvenient but psychologically taxing for children who would thrive better in environments they are accustomed to. We are calling for the establishment of a special needs school in Clondalkin.”

Cllr Ó Broin says South Dublin County Council are in discussions with the Department of Education regarding four school sites SDCC have assigned for the SDZ.

In the plans, two schools completed include Kishogue Community College and a primary school building currently in use by Lucan Educate Together.

Two schools under construction include Griffeen Community College and Lucan Educate Together primary school.

Four schools with greenfield sites assigned: a new secondary school beside junction of Ninth Lock and Neilstown Road, new secondary and primary schools in Seven Mills, Bawnogue, and a new primary school opposite the Grand Canal from Grange Castle Business Park.

Last week, a parliamentary question by Dublin South Central TD Jen Cummins (SocDems) asked the Education Minister to consider including a special education school on the campus of one of the sites in Clonburris.

In response, the Dept ofEducation estimate 300 new special school places are required each year for the coming years in the State.

The Dept said the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has responsibility for provision for children with special educational needs.

While there have been a number of new special schools established, the department’s “preferred option is to increase provision in existing special schools if possible.”

“Where this is not possible in a region, the department and NCSE will consider the need to establish a new special school.”