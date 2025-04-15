Search
US tariffs present uncertainty but there must be a measured response
Ian Talbot, CEO of Chambers Ireland and Secretary General of ICC Ireland

Maurice GarveyApril 15, 2025 12:04 pm

US tariffs present uncertainty but there must be a measured response according to Chambers Ireland.

Ian Talbot, CEO of Chambers Ireland and Secretary General of ICC Ireland, has called for a focus on competitiveness and strategic trade engagement to mitigate any adverse economic impact.

